California becomes 1st state to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff

California will require teachers and other school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing, the first state to do so, reports The Washington Post.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the mandate Aug. 11, citing the delta variant and current virus surges.

"We think this is the right thing to do and we think this is a sustainable way to keep our schools open," Mr. Newsom said.

About 90 percent of all U.S. teachers have already been vaccinated, according to data from teachers unions cited by the Post. Mr. Newsom said it was urgent to vaccinate support staff and that the rules would be enforced the same way other school policies are handled.

The state also requires students and staff to wear masks inside schools.

When asked if he would consider a vaccine mandate for students in the future, Mr. Newsom said he would "if necessary."