C. auris clinical cases, by state

Clinical cases of Candida auris jumped more than 50% from 2022 to 2023, according to state data reported to the CDC.

In 2023, 4,514 clinical cases were reported across 36 states and Washington, D.C. Clinical cases refer to those in which infection is present, whereas screening cases refer to those where fungus is detected and has colonized, but has not led to infection.

This is a significant jump from 2022, when 2,928 clinical cases were reported. C. auris is considered an urgent public health threat due to its resistance to multiple antifungal treatments and ability to spread quickly in healthcare settings, particularly among immunocompromised people.

Below is a list of the number of clinical cases reported in the U.S. in 2023, per the CDC:

California: 642

Nevada: 599

Florida: 568

Texas: 492

Illinois: 477

New York: 413

Georgia: 192

Ohio: 161

Arizona: 124

Michigan: 114

Indiana: 113

Tennessee: 99



Maryland: 97

Virginia: 81

New Jersey: 75

Pennsylvania: 39

Mississippi: 35

Louisiana: 28

Delaware: 25

District of Columbia: 23

Kentucky: 19

North Carolina: 18

Alabama: 13

Wisconsin: 11

Arkansas: 9

Oklahoma: 8

South Carolina: 7

Massachusetts: 6

Iowa: 5

Minnesota: 5

Connecticut: 4

West Virginia: 4

Colorado: 2

Missouri: 2

Oregon: 2

Nebraska: 1



Utah: 1