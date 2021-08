Breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by state, per NYT

Fully vaccinated people have made up as few as 0.1 percent to as many as 5 percent of COVD-19 hospitalizations in some states since the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign, according to an Aug. 11 analysis from The New York Times.

The analysis is based on data from 40 states and Washington, D.C., which shared information on breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths with the Times. The news outlet began collecting data at the start of the vaccination campaign, and many states stopped providing breakthrough data through June or July, which may not reflect the ongoing surge of delta variant infections, the methodology notes.

Here are breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths, presented as a percentage of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in each state:

Note: Data are presented in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Percentage of all COVID-19 breakthrough hospitalizations: 0.3

Percentage of all COVID-19 breakthrough deaths: 0.4

Alabama

Hospitalizations: 2.0

Deaths: 3.3

Arizona

Hospitalizations: 0.5

Deaths: 0.3

Arkansas

Hospitalizations: 4.7

Deaths: 2.6

California

Hospitalizations: 0.4

Deaths: 0.5

Colorado

Hospitalizations: 1.2

Deaths: 3.1

Delaware

Hospitalizations: 0.4

Deaths: 3.5

Georgia

Hospitalizations: 0.1

Deaths: 0.2

Idaho

Hospitalizations: 0.9

Deaths: 1.3

Illinois

Hospitalizations: 0.6

Deaths: 2.2

Indiana

Hospitalizations: 0.7

Deaths: 4.8

Kentucky

Hospitalizations: 1.1

Deaths: 2.0

Louisiana

Hospitalizations: 1.0

Deaths: 1.4

Maine:

Hospitalizations: 0.5

Deaths: 5.6

Massachusetts

Hospitalizations: 1.1

Deaths: 1.9

Michigan

Hospitalizations: 1.1

Deaths: 3.3

Minnesota

Hospitalizations: 1.6

Deaths: 1.5

Mississippi

Hospitalizations: 0.4

Deaths: 0.6

Montana

Hospitalizations: 0.8

Deaths: 2.1

Nebraska

Hospitalizations: 0.9

Deaths: 1.8

Nevada

Hospitalizations: 0.8

Deaths: 1.8

New Hampshire

Hospitalizations: 0.5

Deaths: 2.8

New Jersey

Hospitalizations: 0.3

Deaths: 0.8

New Mexico

Hospitalizations: 2.0

Deaths: 1.9

North Carolina

Hospitalizations: 0.5

Deaths: 0.9

North Dakota

Hospitalizations: 1.3

Deaths: 4.4

Ohio

Hospitalizations: 0.2

Deaths: 0.5

Oklahoma

Hospitalizations: 0.4

Deaths: 0.4

Oregon

Hospitalizations: 1.1

Deaths: 2.9

Rhode Island

Hospitalizations: 3.0

Deaths: 1.4

South Carolina

Hospitaliations: 1.3

Deaths: 2.6

South Dakota

Hospitalizations: 1.4

Deaths: 2.1

Tennessee

Hospitalizations: 0.6

Deaths: 0.5

Texas

Hospitalizations: 0.2

Deaths: 0.4

Utah

Hospitalizations: 4.3

Deaths: 2.0

Vermont

Hospitalizations: 0.7

Deaths: 5.5

Virginia

Hospitalizations: 0.3

Deaths: 1.7

Washington

Hospitalizations: 0.8

Deaths: 2.7

District of Columbia

Hospitalizations: 0.1

Deaths: 1.4

West Virginia

Hospitalizations: N/A — did not provide a count

Deaths 1.3

Wisconsin

Hospitalizations: 1.1

Deaths: 2.7

Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland and Wyoming were excluded from the analysis because they provided less than two months of data. Iowa, Missouri and Pennsylvania told the Times they could not provide breakthrough data because their own systems didn't effectively track them. Florida, Kansas and New York did not provide any data.