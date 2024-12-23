Bird flu: 6 developments to know heading into 2025

Federal officials have maintained that the nation's bird flu outbreak does not pose an immediate threat to public health, but infectious disease experts say recent developments indicate the H5N1 virus' spread is widening — and with it, the risks it poses to humans.

"The traffic light is changing from green to amber," Peter Chin-Hong, MD, an infectious disease expert at University of California at San Francisco, told NBC News. "So many signs are going in the wrong direction."

Here’s a recap of the scope of the outbreak and recent developments that have heightened concerns among experts:

Since late March, the H5N1 outbreak has affected at least 875 herds of dairy cows in 16 states, according to the CDC. This year marked the first time bird flu viruses have been found in cows. As for human infections, 64 have been confirmed in the U.S. since April, mostly among individuals who work with dairy cattle and poultry. Most patients with a confirmed case have reported mild symptoms.



In recent months, fragments of the virus have been detected in wastewater, indicating the virus' spread is much wider than what official numbers suggest. About 19% of sites tested as part of the CDC's National Wastewater Surveillance System in 10 states have returned positive detections in early December. Most detections have been in areas where there are dairy and poultry farms, but there have been cases where positive detections surface in areas with no agricultural facilities.

"We've seen detections in a lot more places, and we've seen a lot more frequent detections," in recent months, Amy Lockwood, PhD, told NBC. She leads detection efforts at Verily, the company providing wastewater testing services to the CDC. "We are starting to see it in more and more places where we don't know what the source might be automatically," Ms. Lockwood said. "We are in the throes of a very big numbers game."