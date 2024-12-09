Amid flu season, emergency department visits increase: 4 updates

Seasonal influenza activity is on the rise in the U.S., with an uptick in both flu-related emergency department visits and laboratory-confirmed cases, according to a Dec. 6 CDC report.
However, national flu levels remained low overall, with a 3.5% positivity rate in clinical labs.
Here are four flu updates:
-
The percentage of ED visits for respiratory illness reached 3.2%, which is above baseline levels and reflects an ongoing increase in flu-related cases.
-
Public health labs report that 266 of 275 tested viruses were influenza A, with 73 of those influenza A(H1N1) pdm09 and 124 A(H3N2).
-
Flu activity varies by region, with nine jurisdictions reporting moderate flu activity and four showing high or very high activity. The regions showing high or very high activity include Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia and the District of Columbia.
-
In the report, no influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported, maintaining a relatively stable trend for this age group.