All-time case lows in US: Entering June with 7 pieces of good COVID-19 news

COVID-19 numbers in the U.S. are continuing to drop as Americans continue to get vaccinated against the virus.

Seven things to know:

1. As of May 28, the U.S. is reporting about 23,000 new COVID-19 cases each day, the fewest in nearly a year, according to The New York Times.

2. Not a single state is reporting major case increases, the Times reported.

3. As of May 28, multiple states in the Midwest and Northeast have seen new cases drop by more than 50 percent over the last two weeks, according to the Times.

4. Half (50.5 percent) of all Americans have received at least vaccine dose, and 40.7 percent are fully vaccinated as of May 30, the CDC reported. However, the number of daily doses given has decreased by nearly half since peaking in April, according to the Times.

5. Nationwide, COVID-19 deaths also have been declining, but recent data was skewed by reports of many earlier deaths in Oklahoma and Maryland, according to the Times.

6. On May 31, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas hit a one-year low, according to a tweet from Gov. Greg Abbott. The state also recorded the fewest new COVID-19 cases since March of last year and the seven-day positivity rate hit an all-time low of 2.78 percent, according to Mr. Abbott.

7. On June 1, Maryland and California became the 11th and 12th states to have 70 percent of its adult population vaccinated with at least one dose, according to a tweet from Andy Slavitt, White House COVID-19 adviser.