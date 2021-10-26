Alaska still reporting highest COVID-19 cases per capita: See how other regions compare

Alaska is still reporting the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita, above all other regions in the U.S., according to state and local health agency data cited by The New York Times

For more than a month, Alaska has recorded the nation's highest rate of new daily COVID-19 infections per capita. As of Oct. 25, the state was reporting 140 virus cases per 100,000 people.

In comparison, the Midwest is seeing 28 cases per 100,000 people as of Oct. 25. The West is reporting an average of 25 cases per 100,000 people, the Northeast is seeing 21 cases per 100,000 and the South is recording 15 cases per 100,000 people.