After month of decline, positive COVID-19 tests rise in late August: 4 CDC findings

The national percentage of positive COVID-19 tests increased slightly in the week ending Aug. 29 after declining since mid-July, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 with a molecular assay increased in seven of 10 HHS surveillance regions for the week ending Aug. 29. This figure decreased in the Southeast, South West/West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions.

2. Mortality: About 6.6 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Aug. 29. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 161 per 100,000 population in the week ending Aug 29.

4. Outpatient activity: The percentage of ED visits for COVID-19-like symptoms decreased nationally for the seventh straight week and fell in all 10 regions compared to a week prior. The percentage of outpatient visits for flu-like illness also decreased or held steady in every region.

