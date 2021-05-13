99% of Cleveland Clinic's COVID-19 patients weren't fully vaccinated

Nearly all — 99 percent — of COVID-19 patients at Cleveland Clinic at the beginning of the year weren't fully vaccinated, preliminary data shows.

The data includes about 4,300 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and mid-April.

A separate set of data looking at nearly 2,000 hospital employees who had contracted COVID-19 shows a similar trend, with 99.7 percent of infections among unvaccinated individuals.

"This vaccine is highly effective to prevent our community from getting sick, not only our caregivers but the community. We have data on both," Eduardo Mireles, MD, director of the medical intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic, said in a May 12 news release. "It cannot be more clear the message that vaccines work and it's the key action that we need to do to get back to our normal lives as they were before coronavirus."

The research team is currently preparing the data for submission to a medical journal.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.