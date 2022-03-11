9 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but nine states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. 

As of March 10, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on Feb. 23. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times

Nationwide, deaths have fallen 31 percent in the last 14 days, averaging 1,293 daily deaths, data from the Times shows.

Note: States are ranked by the 14-day increase in daily deaths as of March 10.

1. South Carolina

Seven-day death average: 53

14-day change: 202 percent

2. Utah

Seven-day death average: 11

14-day change: 43 percent

3. North Dakota

Seven-day death average: 3

14-day change: 29 percent

4. South Dakota

Seven-day death average: 4 

14-day change: 27 percent

5. Oregon

Seven-day death average: 24

14-day change: 25 percent

6. Wisconsin

Seven-day death average: 31

14-day change: 20 percent

7. Arkansas

Seven-day death average: 25

14-day change: 20 percent

8. Alabama

Seven-day death average: 51

14-day change: 14 percent

9. Oklahoma

Seven-day death average: 34

14-day change: 6 percent

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles