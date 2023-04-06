8 things WHO should add to its to-do list, per health experts

The World Health Organization turns 75 on April 7. While it finalizes its updated list of pandemic pathogens — which is set to be released any day — here are a few things health experts told NPR it should add to its agenda in 2023.

Physicians, researchers, epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, health policy directors, university professors and other executives weighed in on what the global organization should prioritize in its 75th year, such as: