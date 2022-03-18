8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks  

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago.

As of March 17, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 3. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.

Nationwide, deaths have fallen 28 percent in the last 14 days, averaging 1,224 daily deaths, data from the Times shows.

Note: States are ranked by the 14-day increase in daily deaths as of March 17.

1. Delaware

Seven-day death average: 8

14-day change: 483 percent

2. Arizona

Seven-day death average: 64

14-day change: 187 percent

3. Kansas

Seven-day death average: 15

14-day change: 169 percent

4. Missouri

Seven-day death average: 46

14-day change: 21 percent

5. Tennessee

Seven-day death average: 86

14-day change: 14 percent

6. New Mexico

Seven-day death average: 13

14-day change: 6 percent

7. Wisconsin

Seven-day death average: 34

14-day change: 5 percent

8. Iowa

Seven-day death average: 12

14-day change: 1 percent