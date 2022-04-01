7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago.

As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.

Nationwide, deaths have fallen 43 percent in the last 14 days, averaging 698 daily deaths, data from the Times shows.

Note: States are ranked by the 14-day increase in daily deaths as of April 1.

1. Alaska

Seven-day death average: >1

14-day change: 500 percent

2. Nebraska

Seven-day death average: 15

14-day change: 414 percent

3. Utah

Seven-day death average: 10

14-day change: 82 percent

4. Vermont

Seven-day death average: <1

14-day change: 71 percent

5. West Virginia

Seven-day death average: 21

14-day change: 58 percent

6. Kansas

Seven-day death average: 20

14-day change: 35 percent

7. Oregon

Seven-day death average: 16

14-day change: 5 percent