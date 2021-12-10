7 states seeing high or moderate flu activity

For the week ending Dec. 4, seven states reported high or moderate flu activity, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Dec. 10.

New Mexico reported high activity for the fifth consecutive week. In Georgia, flu activity was moderate for the fourth week in a row. Connecticut, Kansas, Missouri, New York and South Carolina also reported moderate flu activity for the week of Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, 16 states reported low flu activity and the remaining states reported minimal flu activity. Washington, D.C., reported insufficient data.

Six other CDC updates:

1. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for illness was 2.5 percent for the week ending Dec. 4, up slightly from the previous week and at the national baseline of 2.5 percent.

2. Of all specimens tested in a clinical lab, 2.6 percent were positive for flu virus, up from 1.5 percent the previous week.

3. No pediatric flu deaths have been reported for the 2021-22 flu season.

4. Nationwide, 0.4 percent of long-term care facilities reported more than one flu-positive test among residents for the week ending Dec. 4, up from the previous week.

5. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 17.5 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 6.5 percent. Among the 3,167 deaths reported for the week, 2,374 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.

6. Most flu infections have occurred among children and young adults ages 5-24, though the proportion of infections occurring among adults 25 and older has increased in recent weeks.