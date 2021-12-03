23 states see low flu activity, up from 11 last week

For the week ending Nov. 27, New Mexico reported high flu activity for the fourth consecutive week, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Dec. 3.

Six other updates:

1. Georgia reported moderate flu activity for the third week in a row. Mississippi also reported moderate flu activity for the week of Nov. 27. Meanwhile, 23 states reported low flu activity, up from 11 the week before. The remaining states reported minimal flu activity, while Washington, D.C., reported insufficient data.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 2.4 percent for the week ending Nov. 27, up slightly from the week before, but still below the national baseline of 2.5 percent.

3. Of all specimens tested in a clinical lab, 1.5 percent were positive for flu virus, up from 1 percent the previous week.

4. No pediatric flu deaths have been reported for the 2021-22 flu season as of Nov. 27.

5. Nationwide, 0.2 percent of long-term care facilities reported more than one flu-positive test among residents for the week ending Nov. 27, the same as the previous week.

6. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 15.5 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 6.4 percent. Among the 2,505 deaths reported for the week, 1,826 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.