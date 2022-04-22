7 recent COVID-19 research findings

Here are seven COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since March 30:

Note: Findings begin with the most recent coverage.

1. Twenty days is the shortest known gap between COVID-19 infections in a single patient, new research from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases found.

2. People with elevated risks for heart attack or stroke are nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized and require intensive care unit admission if they contract COVID-19, new research from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases suggests.

3. Vaccinated people with a history of certain psychiatric conditions may have a higher chance of contracting breakthrough COVID-19, according to a study published April 14 in JAMA Network Open.

4. New CDC data shows teenagers' mental health took a significant hit during the pandemic, with 44 percent reporting persistent sadness or hopelessness in the last year.

5. Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used as an alternative treatment for COVID-19, did not reduce hospital admissions, a study published March 30 in The New England Journal of Medicine found. It was the second study after a trial of nearly 1,400 COVID-19 patients in Brazil.

6. Coinfection with respiratory viruses such as the flu and COVID-19 is associated with more severe illness than COVID-19 alone, according to a March 25 study published in The Lancet.