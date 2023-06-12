6 mpox updates you may have missed

Minnesota is the first U.S. state to report mpox cases this summer, with two confirmed infections, the state's department of health reported June 9.
The report comes just shy of one month since the CDC released a health alert May 15 detailing the risk of mpox infection resurgence throughout the U.S. this summer.
Here are six other recent mpox updates you may have missed:
- Between April 17 - May 5, 2023, the Chicago Department of Public Health identified 12 cases of mpox infections.
- Stanford Medicine developed an AI-powered app to identify skin lesions via photos caused by mpox infections.
- A California physician caught the virus after working with two infected patients in a rare case of virus transfer without a needle-stick incident.
- Moderna may test its mpox vaccine on humans as soon as this summer.
- The CDC released data confirming the effectiveness of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox and noted that two doses results in 88 percent protection from the virus.
- In total, the U.S. has reported 42 deaths and more than 30,468 cases since the mpox outbreak started in 2022. California and Texas have reported the most cases.