31% of parents say they'll get children under 5 vaccinated as soon as available: KFF

Thirty-one percent of parents who have children younger than 5 said they plan to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Feb. 2.

The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor is an ongoing survey. The most recent wave was conducted from Jan. 11-23 among 1,536 adults, including 420 parents or guardians of children under 18.

Four survey findings:

1. Three in 10 parents with children under 5 said they will get their child vaccinated right away once a vaccine is approved for the age group, up somewhat from 1 in 5 in July.

2. COVID-19 vaccine uptake appears to have increased for younger children over the past two months, though it remains much lower than among teens.

3. This month, the share of parents who said their child is or will be vaccinated increased across all child age groups.

4. Half of all parents reported being worried their child could become seriously sick from COVID-19, including significantly higher shares among parents who are Black or Hispanic and those with lower incomes.