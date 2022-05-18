31% of Americans say pandemic is over, survey finds

Nearly one-third of Americans say they think the pandemic is over, despite COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising nationwide, according to Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll findings published May 18.

The survey included responses from a nationally representative group of 982 Americans polled May 13-16.

Thirty-one percent of respondents said the pandemic was over. Republicans and those who are unvaccinated were more likely to say the pandemic has ended.

Most Americans (71 percent) described the pandemic as a manageable problem while 14 percent called it a serious crisis.

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases increased 61 percent over the past 14 days, according to HHS data tracked by The New York Times. Hospitalizations were up 27 percent over the same time period as of May 17.