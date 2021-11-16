3 states where COVID-19 cases have jumped 40%+ in last 2 weeks

COVID-19 cases have jumped more than 40 percent over the last two weeks in New Mexico, Illinois and Minnesota, The New York Times reported Nov. 15.

As of Nov. 16, COVID-19 cases in Minnesota have risen 70 percent over the last 14 days, with an average of 70 cases per 100,000. New Mexico cases have increased 46 percent over the last 14 days, with an average of 66 cases reported per 100,000 people. Cases have risen 54 percent in Illinois, with an average of 27 cases per 100,000 people.

Many of the places seeing cases rise have seen temperatures drop, sending people indoors, which may be driving infections, according to the Times. Nationwide, cases have risen 14 percent over the last two weeks.