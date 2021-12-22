3 states set COVID-19 case records this week

At least three states have set COVID-19 records over the past five days.

Here are the three states reporting COVID-19 records:

New York

For the fourth day in a row, New York set an all-time COVID-19 case record Dec. 19, reporting more than 23,000 new daily infections, according to state data cited by The Hill.

Ohio

The state's COVID-19 cases hit an all-time record Dec. 21 with 12,502 daily known cases, according to state data cited by Cleveland.com.

Illinois

Illinois recorded 16,581 new daily infections Dec. 22, the highest count in 2021, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The all-time record was set more than a year ago when 17,608 new cases were reported Nov. 5, 2020, according to IDPH data.