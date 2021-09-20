3 states reporting moderate flu activity — 4 CDC FluView takeaways

Three states — New Mexico, Idaho and Georgia — reported moderate flu activity for the week ending Sept. 11, according to the CDC's FluView report published Sept. 17.

Sixteen states are reporting low flu activity, while 32 are reporting minimal activity. Alaska, the District of Columbia and New Hampshire did not report sufficient data.

Three other updates:

1. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 2.3 percent for the week ending Sept. 11, below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

2. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Sept. 11. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

3. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 21 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 5.5 percent. Among the 4,358 deaths reported for the week, 3,564 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.