3 states administering most vaccines — Georgia tops list: 4 US COVID-19 updates

New COVID-19 cases and resulting hospitalizations are decreasing slightly across the U.S., though outbreaks are still occuring in some areas. Here are the latest trends for cases, hospitalization rates, deaths and vaccinations.

Vaccinations

The pace of COVID-19 vaccination is leveling off. Nationwide, 841,530 vaccine doses were administered Sept. 15, according to data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. This is compared to Aug. 31, when the average was 900,000 doses. However, the rate is still much higher than the mid-July average of 500,000 vaccinations daily.

Georgia administered the most vaccinations Sept. 15 (163,550), followed by California (80,963) and Texas (72,736). Though these states distributed the most vaccine doses Sept. 15, it doesn't take into account population size or signify the nation's highest vaccination rates.

In total, 63.4 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, while 54.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Cases

Daily new infections reported in the U.S. have declined slightly over the last two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Florida, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama continue to see reports of new cases drop, though progress in Southern states may be offset by growing outbreaks in the Mountain West and Upper Midwest, reports The New York Times.

New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — the three largest U.S. cities — have seen new cases rise, but recent case rates for all three cities are still less than half of the national average.

Hospitalizations

New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have decreased 4 percent over the last two weeks, though hospitalization rates are trending upward in 33 states and the District of Columbia, according to HHS data updated Sept. 16 and cited by the Times.

Deaths

U.S. COVID-19 deaths have risen 40 percent in the last two weeks, according to state and local data cited by the Times. Deaths typically lag weeks behind new case and hospitalization reports. About 1,900 U.S. deaths are being reported daily, the highest figure reported since last winter's surge.