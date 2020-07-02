26 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: July 2

Nevada and Idaho have the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate, while Washington, D.C., and Connecticut continue to have the lowest, according to rt.live.

Rt.live is a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading. Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number, the worse the spread.

These rates were captured July 2; the most recent update made to the Rt.live site was July 1.

Editor's note: This list contains ties.

13 states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. Nevada — 1.48

2. Idaho — 1.34

Florida — 1.34

3. Montana — 1.32

Wyoming — 1.32

4. Oklahoma — 1.30

5. Wisconsin — 1.26

6. Michigan — 1.25

7. Hawaii — 1.23

8. Missouri — 1.21

9. West Virginia — 1.18

10. Arizona — 1.17

Delaware — 1.17

13 areas with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. Washington, D.C. — 0.77

2. Connecticut — 0.78

3. Massachusetts — 0.83

4. Rhode Island — 0.87

5. New Jersey — 0.91

Nebraska — 0.91

6. Maryland — 0.93

Illinois — 0.93

7. Virginia — 0.94

8. New Hampshire — 0.96

Vermont — 0.96

9. Kentucky — 0.97

10. Indiana — 0.99

