26 states reporting high respiratory virus activity: 5 updates

The CDC reported high levels of respiratory virus activity across the U.S. Flu-related emergency department visits remain very high, while COVID-19 visits are low and RSV-related visits are moderate, according to the latest data.

Through the week of Jan. 29, 19 states are reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Delaware.

Seven states experienced "very high" levels: Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida, South Carolina, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

Here are four more updates: