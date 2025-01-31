26 states reporting high respiratory virus activity: 5 updates

The CDC reported high levels of respiratory virus activity across the U.S. Flu-related emergency department visits remain very high, while COVID-19 visits are low and RSV-related visits are moderate, according to the latest data.
Through the week of Jan. 29, 19 states are reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Delaware.
Seven states experienced "very high" levels: Texas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida, South Carolina, New Jersey and New Hampshire.
Here are four more updates:
- Influenza test positivity has increased to 29.4%, while COVID-19 test positivity remained stable at 5.4% and RSV positivity decreased to 7.6%.
- Wastewater surveillance showed very high levels of influenza A viral activity, high levels of COVID-19 and moderate levels of RSV activity.
- The CDC forecast that influenza-related ED visits will remain high over the coming weeks and are expected to increase in most states. COVID-19 and RSV activity levels are expected to dip slightly.
- Vaccination rates continue to be of concern, with COVID-19 and influenza vaccination coverage lower than desired. RSV vaccines are seeing very low uptake among children and adults, according to the CDC.