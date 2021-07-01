25% of parents opposed to HPV vaccine cite safety concerns, study finds

In 2019, 26.2 percent of parents cited safety concerns or adverse effects as the main reason their teen would not receive the HPV vaccine, according to survey results published June 28 in JAMA Pediatrics.

To conduct the study, researchers used data from the National Immunization Survey-Teen, a population-based survey of parents or guardians of teens aged 13-17.

Researchers asked the following question to a sample of parents or guardians whose teen had not received the HPV vaccine and no intentions of receiving it: What is the main reason [your] teen will not receive HPV shots in the next 12 months?

In 2008, 5.3 percent cited safety concerns or adverse effects as the top reasons for vaccine refusal, rising to nearly 13.9 percent in 2014. By 2019, 26.2 percent of respondents cited such concerns as the main reason for opposing the HPV vaccine.

"Considering recent evidence of slowing routine HPV vaccination uptake, addressing safety concerns about vaccines should be of utmost public health importance," researchers said, adding that the findings "suggest that disinformation campaigns aimed at hampering vaccine trust are thriving."

