Wisconsin nursing home COVID-19 deaths up 'ninefold' in 2 months, per AARP

COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin nursing homes have increased significantly over the last two months, according to AARP data cited by WAOW.

Each month, the AARP analyzes federally reported COVID-19 data. From Nov. 16 to Dec. 20, the most recent data reported, the rate of nursing home resident deaths was 2.70 per 100 residents, an increase from 2.11 resident deaths per 100 residents the month prior.

Wisconsin has seen a ninefold increase in nursing home deaths over two months, with the death rate 0.30 per 100 residents two months ago.

Fifteen states have worse nursing home COVID-19 death rates, which is an improvement from the last report, when only five states had worse rates.

More articles on post-acute care:

New Hampshire nursing home board members cut line for vaccine, say state health officials

CMS head calls for US elder care system reform, outcome-focused payers

AARP: 10 ways to improve nursing home care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.