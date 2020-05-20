What it would cost to test most state's nursing home residents, workers for COVID-19

About 3 million tests and $440 million would be needed to test each U.S. nursing home worker and resident once, according to an analysis by the American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living.

The analysis, released May 20, examined Census and U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data to determine the cost to test every nursing home resident and worker in each state and the District of Columbia, with an estimated cost of $150 per test. The analysis does not include the cost of testing for assisted living or other long-term care facilities. It does not contain cost data from Alaska.

Here is the cost to test every nursing home resident and worker by state:

1. California: $36,381,000 

2. New York: $33,955,950 

3. Texas: $29,001,150 

4. Florida: $25,305,300 

5. Ohio: $24,950,250

6. Pennsylvania: $22,229,550 

7. Illinois: $21,441,150 

8. New Jersey: $13,608,750 

9. Massachusetts: $13,115,550 

10. Indiana: $13,016,100 

11. Missouri: $12,390,300 

12. Michigan: $12,329,850 

13. North Carolina: $12,220,500 

14. Georgia: $10,066,050 

15. Minnesota: $9,948,750 

16. Tennessee: $9,138,600 

17. Virginia: $8,699,250 

18. Connecticut: $8,205,900 

19. Louisiana: $7,952,550 

20. Maryland: $7,930,650 

21. Iowa: $7,741,500 

22. Wisconsin: $7,719,450 

23. Alabama: $7,546,800 

24. Kentucky: $7,528,800 

25. Arkansas: $5,976,750

26. Oklahoma: $5,801,700 

27. Colorado: $5,568,900

28. Washington: $5,537,700

29. South Carolina: $5,437,950 

30. Kansas: $5,236,650 

31. Mississippi: $5,088,750 

32. Arizona: $4,221,750 

33. Nebraska: $3,829,350 

34. Oregon: $2,895,300 

35. West Virginia: $2,830,350 

36. Rhode Island: $2,646,150 

37. Utah: $2,262,450 

38. North Dakota: $2,236,650 

39. Maine: $2,139,900

40. Nevada: $1,980,300 

41. New Hampshire: $1,959,900  

42. South Dakota: $1,922,400 

43. New Mexico: $1,881,150 

44. Idaho: $1,415,700 

45. Montana: $1,383,750 

46. Delaware: $1,340,250 

47. Hawaii: $1,229,550 

48. Vermont: $925,200 

49. District of Columbia: $755,850 

50. Wyoming: $658,350 

