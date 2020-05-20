What it would cost to test most state's nursing home residents, workers for COVID-19
About 3 million tests and $440 million would be needed to test each U.S. nursing home worker and resident once, according to an analysis by the American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living.
The analysis, released May 20, examined Census and U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data to determine the cost to test every nursing home resident and worker in each state and the District of Columbia, with an estimated cost of $150 per test. The analysis does not include the cost of testing for assisted living or other long-term care facilities. It does not contain cost data from Alaska.
Here is the cost to test every nursing home resident and worker by state:
1. California: $36,381,000
2. New York: $33,955,950
3. Texas: $29,001,150
4. Florida: $25,305,300
5. Ohio: $24,950,250
6. Pennsylvania: $22,229,550
7. Illinois: $21,441,150
8. New Jersey: $13,608,750
9. Massachusetts: $13,115,550
10. Indiana: $13,016,100
11. Missouri: $12,390,300
12. Michigan: $12,329,850
13. North Carolina: $12,220,500
14. Georgia: $10,066,050
15. Minnesota: $9,948,750
16. Tennessee: $9,138,600
17. Virginia: $8,699,250
18. Connecticut: $8,205,900
19. Louisiana: $7,952,550
20. Maryland: $7,930,650
21. Iowa: $7,741,500
22. Wisconsin: $7,719,450
23. Alabama: $7,546,800
24. Kentucky: $7,528,800
25. Arkansas: $5,976,750
26. Oklahoma: $5,801,700
27. Colorado: $5,568,900
28. Washington: $5,537,700
29. South Carolina: $5,437,950
30. Kansas: $5,236,650
31. Mississippi: $5,088,750
32. Arizona: $4,221,750
33. Nebraska: $3,829,350
34. Oregon: $2,895,300
35. West Virginia: $2,830,350
36. Rhode Island: $2,646,150
37. Utah: $2,262,450
38. North Dakota: $2,236,650
39. Maine: $2,139,900
40. Nevada: $1,980,300
41. New Hampshire: $1,959,900
42. South Dakota: $1,922,400
43. New Mexico: $1,881,150
44. Idaho: $1,415,700
45. Montana: $1,383,750
46. Delaware: $1,340,250
47. Hawaii: $1,229,550
48. Vermont: $925,200
49. District of Columbia: $755,850
50. Wyoming: $658,350
