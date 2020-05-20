What it would cost to test most state's nursing home residents, workers for COVID-19

About 3 million tests and $440 million would be needed to test each U.S. nursing home worker and resident once, according to an analysis by the American Health Care Association and National Center of Assisted Living.

The analysis, released May 20, examined Census and U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data to determine the cost to test every nursing home resident and worker in each state and the District of Columbia, with an estimated cost of $150 per test. The analysis does not include the cost of testing for assisted living or other long-term care facilities. It does not contain cost data from Alaska.

Here is the cost to test every nursing home resident and worker by state:

1. California: $36,381,000

2. New York: $33,955,950

3. Texas: $29,001,150

4. Florida: $25,305,300

5. Ohio: $24,950,250

6. Pennsylvania: $22,229,550

7. Illinois: $21,441,150

8. New Jersey: $13,608,750

9. Massachusetts: $13,115,550

10. Indiana: $13,016,100

11. Missouri: $12,390,300

12. Michigan: $12,329,850

13. North Carolina: $12,220,500

14. Georgia: $10,066,050

15. Minnesota: $9,948,750

16. Tennessee: $9,138,600

17. Virginia: $8,699,250

18. Connecticut: $8,205,900

19. Louisiana: $7,952,550

20. Maryland: $7,930,650

21. Iowa: $7,741,500

22. Wisconsin: $7,719,450

23. Alabama: $7,546,800

24. Kentucky: $7,528,800

25. Arkansas: $5,976,750

26. Oklahoma: $5,801,700

27. Colorado: $5,568,900

28. Washington: $5,537,700

29. South Carolina: $5,437,950

30. Kansas: $5,236,650

31. Mississippi: $5,088,750

32. Arizona: $4,221,750

33. Nebraska: $3,829,350

34. Oregon: $2,895,300

35. West Virginia: $2,830,350

36. Rhode Island: $2,646,150

37. Utah: $2,262,450

38. North Dakota: $2,236,650

39. Maine: $2,139,900

40. Nevada: $1,980,300

41. New Hampshire: $1,959,900

42. South Dakota: $1,922,400

43. New Mexico: $1,881,150

44. Idaho: $1,415,700

45. Montana: $1,383,750

46. Delaware: $1,340,250

47. Hawaii: $1,229,550

48. Vermont: $925,200

49. District of Columbia: $755,850

50. Wyoming: $658,350

