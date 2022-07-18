Troubled Iowa nursing home closing

Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, Iowa, which has been fined a total of $500,000 by the federal government since 2016, is closing, NBC affiliate KTIV reported July 15.

A series of negative reports have been filed against the facility by the state, and it was fined $114,000 by the federal government after a May inspection.

Eleven residents have already been placed in new facilities, with another 38 set to be placed this week. New facilities for the remaining four residents are unclear, but all residents will be moved by Sept. 9, according to KTIV.