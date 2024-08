The top rehabilitation hospital in every state | 2024

Becker's has compiled a list of the top rehabilitation hospital in every state, based on U.S. News & World Report's's 2024 rankings.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated 1,049 hospitals across the country and ranked them for care of patients recovering from events such as stroke, traumatic brain injury and severe burns. The ranking, published in July, used data from Medicare and other sources to find the top hospitals in 12 specialties.



Here are the top rehabilitation centers in each state:



Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital



Alaska

Providence St. Elias Specialty Hospital (Anchorage)



Arizona

Banner Rehabilitation Hospital (Phoenix)



Arkansas

Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute (Little Rock)



California

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (San Jose)



Colorado

Craig Hospital (Englewood)



Connecticut

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital (New London)



Delaware

ChristianaCare Hospital (Newark)



Florida

Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital (Jacksonville)



Georgia

Shepherd Center (Atlanta)



Hawaii

Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific (Honolulu)



Idaho

St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center (Twin Falls)



Illinois

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (Chicago)



Indiana

Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana (Indianapolis)



Iowa

UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center (Des Moines)



Kansas

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)



Kentucky

Frazier Rehabilitation Institute (Louisville)



Louisiana

Northshore Rehabilitation Hospital (Lacombe)



Maine

New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland



Maryland

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)



Massachusetts

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Charlestown)



Michigan

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (Grand Rapids)



Minnesota

Mayo Clinic-Rochester



Mississippi

Methodist Rehabilitation Center (Jackson)



Missouri

Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis



Montana

Community Medical Center-Missoula



Nebraska

CHI Health Immanuel (Omaha)



Nevada

Renown Rehabilitation Hospital (Reno)



New Hampshire

Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital (Salem)



New Jersey

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation (West Orange)



New Mexico

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Santa Fe)



New York

Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)



North Carolina

Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation (Charlotte)



North Dakota

Sanford Medical Center Fargo



Ohio

Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital (Avon)



Oklahoma

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City



Oregon

Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center (Portland)



Pennsylvania

MossRehab (Elkins Park)



Rhode Island

Newport Hospital (Newport)



South Carolina

Roper Hospital (Charleston)



South Dakota

Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center (Sioux Falls)



Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital (Nashville)



Texas

TIRR Memorial Hermann (Houston)



Utah

Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital (Salt Lake City)



Vermont

Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (Windsor)



Virginia

Sheltering Arms Institute (Richmond)



Washington

UW Medicine-University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)



West Virginia

Charleston Area Medical Center (Charleston)



Wisconsin

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)



Wyoming

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital (Casper)