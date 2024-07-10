The Sanders Trust acquires Oklahoma rehab hospital for $34.2M

Birmingham, Ala.-based The Sanders Trust has acquired PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa (Okla.) for $34.2 million, AL.com reported July 8.

The hospital, operated by PAM Health, has 53 private rooms, inpatient and outpatient gyms and outdoor space for mobility exercises.

The acquisition "aligns with our mission to invest in top-tier healthcare facilities that provide essential services to their communities," The Sanders Trust CEO Rance Sanders told the news outlet. The company develops and acquires medical office buildings and healthcare facilities nationwide.