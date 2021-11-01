States ranked by percentage of nursing home staff vaccinated 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Rhode Island has the highest percentage of nursing home staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Missouri ranks the lowest in the country, according to Oct. 28 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home staff:

1. Rhode Island - 96.94 percent 

2. Massachusetts - 95.05 percent

3. Washington, D.C. - 94.21 percent

4. Hawaii - 93.93 percent 

5. Connecticut - 93.46 percent

6. California - 93.20 percent

7. Maine - 90.54 percent

8. New Mexico - 88.42 percent 

9. New Hampshire - 87.93 percent 

10. Colorado - 86.7 percent

11. New York - 86.37 percent 

12. Vermont - 86.18 percent

13. Washington - 85.56 percent 

14. Maryland - 85.51

15. Alaska - 84.63 percent 

16. Oregon - 82.99 percent

17. New Jersey - 80.37 percent 

18. Delaware - 79.96 percent

19. West Virginia - 78.77 percent

20. Virginia - 77.34 percent

21. Utah - 73.36 percent

22. Minnesota - 72.55 percent

23. Illinois - 72.54 percent 

24. North Dakota - 71.54 percent 

25. Nevada - 71.16 percent

26. Arkansas - 71.14 percent 

27. Pennsylvania - 70.54 percent

28. South Dakota - 70.34 percent

29. New Mexico - 69.41 percent

30. Iowa - 69.08 percent

31. Georgia - 68.77 percent 

32. Wisconsin - 67.87 percent

33. Arizona - 67.57 percent

34. Texas - 65.74 percent

35. Kansas - 65.12 percent 

36. South Carolina - 64.89 percent

37. North Carolina - 64.58 percent 

38. Idaho - 63.39 percent

39. Montana - 62.61 percent

40. Kentucky - 62.34 percent 

41. Mississippi - 62 percent 

42. Indiana - 61.97 percent 

43. Wyoming - 61.28 percent 

44. Alabama - 60.11 percent 

45. Tennessee - 59.44 percent 

46. Michigan - 59.12 percent

47. Florida - 58.17 percent 

48. Ohio - 58.12 percent 

49. Louisiana - 57.67 percent 

50. Oklahoma - 57.06 percent 

51. Missouri - 56.35 percent

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles