States ranked by percentage of nursing home staff vaccinated 

Rhode Island has the highest percentage of nursing home staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Missouri ranks the lowest in the country, according to Oct. 28 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home staff:
1. Rhode Island - 96.94 percent
2. Massachusetts - 95.05 percent
3. Washington, D.C. - 94.21 percent
4. Hawaii - 93.93 percent
5. Connecticut - 93.46 percent
6. California - 93.20 percent
7. Maine - 90.54 percent
8. New Mexico - 88.42 percent
9. New Hampshire - 87.93 percent
10. Colorado - 86.7 percent
11. New York - 86.37 percent
12. Vermont - 86.18 percent
13. Washington - 85.56 percent
14. Maryland - 85.51
15. Alaska - 84.63 percent
16. Oregon - 82.99 percent
17. New Jersey - 80.37 percent
18. Delaware - 79.96 percent
19. West Virginia - 78.77 percent
20. Virginia - 77.34 percent
21. Utah - 73.36 percent
22. Minnesota - 72.55 percent
23. Illinois - 72.54 percent
24. North Dakota - 71.54 percent
25. Nevada - 71.16 percent
26. Arkansas - 71.14 percent
27. Pennsylvania - 70.54 percent
28. South Dakota - 70.34 percent
29. New Mexico - 69.41 percent
30. Iowa - 69.08 percent
31. Georgia - 68.77 percent
32. Wisconsin - 67.87 percent
33. Arizona - 67.57 percent
34. Texas - 65.74 percent
35. Kansas - 65.12 percent
36. South Carolina - 64.89 percent
37. North Carolina - 64.58 percent
38. Idaho - 63.39 percent
39. Montana - 62.61 percent
40. Kentucky - 62.34 percent
41. Mississippi - 62 percent
42. Indiana - 61.97 percent
43. Wyoming - 61.28 percent
44. Alabama - 60.11 percent
45. Tennessee - 59.44 percent
46. Michigan - 59.12 percent
47. Florida - 58.17 percent
48. Ohio - 58.12 percent
49. Louisiana - 57.67 percent
50. Oklahoma - 57.06 percent
51. Missouri - 56.35 percent