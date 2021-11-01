States ranked by percentage of nursing home staff vaccinated 

Rhode Island has the highest percentage of nursing home staff who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Missouri ranks the lowest in the country, according to Oct. 28 data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home staff:

1. Rhode Island - 96.94 percent

2. Massachusetts - 95.05 percent

3. Washington, D.C. - 94.21 percent

4. Hawaii - 93.93 percent

5. Connecticut - 93.46 percent

6. California - 93.20 percent

7. Maine - 90.54 percent

8. New Mexico - 88.42 percent

9. New Hampshire - 87.93 percent

10. Colorado - 86.7 percent

11. New York - 86.37 percent

12. Vermont - 86.18 percent

13. Washington - 85.56 percent

14. Maryland - 85.51

15. Alaska - 84.63 percent

16. Oregon - 82.99 percent

17. New Jersey - 80.37 percent

18. Delaware - 79.96 percent

19. West Virginia - 78.77 percent

20. Virginia - 77.34 percent

21. Utah - 73.36 percent

22. Minnesota - 72.55 percent

23. Illinois - 72.54 percent

24. North Dakota - 71.54 percent

25. Nevada - 71.16 percent

26. Arkansas - 71.14 percent

27. Pennsylvania - 70.54 percent

28. South Dakota - 70.34 percent

29. New Mexico - 69.41 percent

30. Iowa - 69.08 percent

31. Georgia - 68.77 percent

32. Wisconsin - 67.87 percent

33. Arizona - 67.57 percent

34. Texas - 65.74 percent

35. Kansas - 65.12 percent

36. South Carolina - 64.89 percent

37. North Carolina - 64.58 percent

38. Idaho - 63.39 percent

39. Montana - 62.61 percent

40. Kentucky - 62.34 percent

41. Mississippi - 62 percent

42. Indiana - 61.97 percent

43. Wyoming - 61.28 percent

44. Alabama - 60.11 percent

45. Tennessee - 59.44 percent

46. Michigan - 59.12 percent

47. Florida - 58.17 percent

48. Ohio - 58.12 percent

49. Louisiana - 57.67 percent

50. Oklahoma - 57.06 percent

51. Missouri - 56.35 percent