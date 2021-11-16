States ranked by percentage of nursing home residents vaccinated

Vermont has the highest percentage of nursing home residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine while Nevada ranks the lowest in the country, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last updated Nov. 10.

Here's how all 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked for vaccinated nursing home residents:

1. Vermont - 95.70

2. South Dakota - 95.14

3. Rhode Island - 94.74

4. New Hampshire - 94.14

5. Massachusetts - 93.08

6. Iowa - 92.89

7. North Dakota - 92.75

8. Alaska - 92.64

9. Nebraska - 92.6

10. Delaware - 92.27

11. Hawaii - 92.26

12. Minnesota - 92.25

13. Maine - 91.75

14. Connecticut - 91.28

15. Colorado - 90.82

16. Montana - 90.74

17. Wyoming - 90.36

18. New York - 89.4

19. Wisconsin - 89.1

20. New Jersey - 88.58

21. Illinois - 88.53

22. West Virginia - 88.32

23. Pennsylvania - 88.27

24. Washington - 87.95

25. Virginia - 87.35

26. California - 87.29

27. Kansas - 86.61

28. Missouri - 86.6

29. Arkansas - 86.56

30. Utah - 86.16

31. Indiana - 85.57

32. Maryland - 85.3

33. North Carolina - 84.87

34. Tie: Michigan - 84.87

35. Washington, D.C. - 84.67

36. South Carolina - 84.57

37. New Mexico - 84.29

38. Oregon - 84.24

39. Alabama - 84.2

40. Oklahoma - 81.19

41. Mississippi - 84.17

42. Kentucky - 83.97

43. Georgia - 83.58

44. Idaho - 83.56

45. Ohio - 82.58

46. Louisiana - 80.99

47. Texas - 80.82

48. Tennessee - 80.22

49. Florida - 77.06

50. Arizona - 73.72

51. Nevada - 73.71