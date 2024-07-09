Police investigate murder-suicide at Tennessee nursing home

Tennessee law enforcement officials are investigating a murder-suicide at a Dunlap-based nursing home, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported July 8.

Police were dispatched to NHC HealthCare around 9:47 a.m. on July 8 after reports of gunshots in a patient's room, Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips told the Press. Police arrived to find Kirk Bubul and Marcie Bubul deceased from gunshot wounds. Ms. Bubul was a resident of the nursing home, but her husband was not and had come for his daily visit. Police said Mr. Bubul shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The police department told Fox Chattanooga that they found "suicide notes" in the Bubuls' home.

"Please keep our NHC partners and patients in your thoughts as we navigate through this terrible loss," NHC Healthcare said in a statement to Fox. "The Dunlap police department has assured us that this was an isolated incident and that there is no active threat to our patients, staff, or the public. We are working closely with both the Dunlap police department and Sequatchie Sheriff's department in this ongoing investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community."