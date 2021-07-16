Percentage of nursing home staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19, by state — Louisiana is last

Nationwide, an average of 56.4 percent of nursing home staff are fully vaccinated, reports AARP.

The AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard to collect COVID-19 data from the nation's nursing homes. The data below is a four-week snapshot ending June 20, the most recent data available.

States are listed in order of highest percentage vaccinated.

All states, ranked by percentage of nursing home staff fully vaccinated:

Hawaii: 83.9 percent

Vermont: 76.6 percent

California: 76.3 percent

New Hampshire: 73.9 percent

Rhode Island: 71.6 percent

Massachusetts: 71.3 percent

Alaska: 69.9 percent

Maryland: 69.1 percent

Maine: 67.6 percent

Oregon: 67.6 percent

Utah: 66.8 percent

Colorado: 65.1 percent

District of Columbia: 64.6 percent

West Virginia: 64.6 percent

Virginia: 64.5 percent

Nebraska: 63.4 percent

North Dakota: 62.8 percent

Minnesota: 62.7 percent

Washington: 62.2 percent

New Jersey: 61.9 percent

New York: 60.4 percent

Iowa: 60 percent

New Mexico: 59.9 percent

South Dakota: 59.7 percent

Montana: 59.3 percent

Delaware: 58.6 percent

Wisconsin: 57.5 percent

Pennsylvania: 56.9 percent

Illinois: 56.4 percent

Arkansas: 55.8 percent

Nevada: 55.6 percent

Kansas: 53.6 percent

Texas: 52.8 percent

North Carolina: 51.3 percent

Idaho: 51.1 percent

Arizona: 50.8 percent

Connecticut: 50 percent

South Carolina: 49 percent

Wyoming: 48.2 percent

Indiana: 47.9 percent

Alabama: 47.8 percent

Ohio: 47.7 percent

Michigan: 46.9 percent

Tennessee: 46.8 percent

Kentucky: 46.4 percent

Oklahoma: 44.7 percent

Georgia: 44 percent

Missouri: 43.2 percent

Mississippi: 42.2 percent

Florida: 41.8 percent

Louisiana: 41.1 percent