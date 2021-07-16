Percentage of nursing home staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19, by state — Louisiana is last

Nationwide, an average of 56.4 percent of nursing home staff are fully vaccinated, reports AARP.
The AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard to collect COVID-19 data from the nation's nursing homes. The data below is a four-week snapshot ending June 20, the most recent data available.
States are listed in order of highest percentage vaccinated.
All states, ranked by percentage of nursing home staff fully vaccinated:
Hawaii: 83.9 percent
Vermont: 76.6 percent
California: 76.3 percent
New Hampshire: 73.9 percent
Rhode Island: 71.6 percent
Massachusetts: 71.3 percent
Alaska: 69.9 percent
Maryland: 69.1 percent
Maine: 67.6 percent
Oregon: 67.6 percent
Utah: 66.8 percent
Colorado: 65.1 percent
District of Columbia: 64.6 percent
West Virginia: 64.6 percent
Virginia: 64.5 percent
Nebraska: 63.4 percent
North Dakota: 62.8 percent
Minnesota: 62.7 percent
Washington: 62.2 percent
New Jersey: 61.9 percent
New York: 60.4 percent
Iowa: 60 percent
New Mexico: 59.9 percent
South Dakota: 59.7 percent
Montana: 59.3 percent
Delaware: 58.6 percent
Wisconsin: 57.5 percent
Pennsylvania: 56.9 percent
Illinois: 56.4 percent
Arkansas: 55.8 percent
Nevada: 55.6 percent
Kansas: 53.6 percent
Texas: 52.8 percent
North Carolina: 51.3 percent
Idaho: 51.1 percent
Arizona: 50.8 percent
Connecticut: 50 percent
South Carolina: 49 percent
Wyoming: 48.2 percent
Indiana: 47.9 percent
Alabama: 47.8 percent
Ohio: 47.7 percent
Michigan: 46.9 percent
Tennessee: 46.8 percent
Kentucky: 46.4 percent
Oklahoma: 44.7 percent
Georgia: 44 percent
Missouri: 43.2 percent
Mississippi: 42.2 percent
Florida: 41.8 percent
Louisiana: 41.1 percent