Orlando Health to build rehabilitation institute

Orlando (Fla.) Health will open a freestanding, 54-bed inpatient facility to meet current and anticipated demand for rehabilitative care in the area, the system said April 6.

The current inpatient rehabilitation program at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center will relocate to the new site, which will be the first freestanding comprehensive rehabilitation facility in Orange County, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"This expansion will allow us to provide patients and families with a seamless transition out of our acute hospitals and into an inpatient facility dedicated to medical and functional rehabilitation," Jason Atienza, MD, Orlando Health's corporate medical director of rehabilitation medicine, said in the release. "The plan is to combine the expertise of our accomplished rehabilitation team, award-winning patient experience, numerous research efforts and a newly designed space to provide the best rehabilitation care possible."

The Orlando Health Center for Rehabilitation will undergo renovations and is expected to begin accepting patients in early 2023.