Only 60% of US nursing home staffs were fully vaccinated in July, study finds

Nursing home aides were the staff members least likely to be vaccinated at more than 14,900 facilities nationwide, according to a research letter published Sept. 16 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The analysis included 14,914 nursing homes that reported worker vaccination data through July 18.

On average, 60 percent of staff members and 81.4 percent of residents were fully vaccinated.

Certified nursing assistants had the lowest vaccination rates (49.2 percent), followed by registered nurses and licensed practical nurses (61 percent). Therapists (70.9 percent) and physicians or independent practitioners (77.3 percent) had the highest vaccination rates.



The findings come about a month after President Joe Biden's Aug. 18 announced that nursing homes must have staff vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for receiving federal funds.