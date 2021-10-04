Mount Sinai opens pediatric rehabilitation center in New York

Mount Sinai Health System opened the Charles Lazarus Children's Abilities Center, which is being billed as the first innovative pediatric rehabilitation center in New York City, according to an Oct. 4 press release.

Located at Mount Sinai-Union Square, the facility offers innovative and affordable therapies to accelerate rehabilitation for various conditions, according to Mount Sinai.

"Traditional approaches to pediatric rehabilitation are difficult to access, expensive to achieve, and often require families to make tremendous sacrifices in order to access adequate care," David Putrino, PhD, director of rehabilitation innovation and leader of the new center, said in the press release. "Our team are experts in delivering high-quality therapies using innovative techniques, making care accessible and affordable for all children."

The center offers three main innovative programs:

1. The "therapy as play" program offers low-cost, game-based telehealth services for children living with paralysis, with an initial focus on those with cerebral palsy. Clinicians will be able to monitor patients' progress and adjust game levels to make them more challenging over time.

2. The "play safety program" focuses on rapid identification, assessment, and care for pediatric concussions and traumatic brain injury. The center also has an app designed to improve and expedite diagnoses for hopeful early intervention.

3. The "Generational Youth Mentors Program" collaborates with local non-profit community groups to provide virtual access to educational and social and emotional support for children living in poverty.