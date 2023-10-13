More rehab professionals were vaccinated against COVID-19 than the flu: CMS

More rehabilitation center healthcare professionals completed COVID-19 primary vaccination series than influenza vaccinations in 2022, according to CMS data.
CMS compiled national data for quality of patient care measures at inpatient rehabilitation facilities.
Here are four stats to know:
- Of healthcare professionals, 89.1% completed COVID-19 primary vaccination series and 81.6% had influenza vaccination coverage.
- The rate of potentially preventable hospital readmissions after 30 days of discharge was 8.65. Only 14 facilities had a higher rate than the national average and 47 facilities had a worse rate.
- The rate of potentially preventable hospital readmissions during the rehabilitation stay was 4.89.
- The national rate for C. difficile infections was 0.48.