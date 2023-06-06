Maryland rehab hospital names CEO

Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie (Md.), an Encompass Health facility, named Joseph Williams CEO.

The 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is under construction and expects to accept its first patients this summer, according to a June 6 Encompass Health news release shared with Becker's. The hospital will provide 24-hour nursing care along with physical, occupational and speech therapies.

Mr. Williams will oversee day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality.

He joined Encompass Health in 2013 as a nurse supervisor. Most recently he served as associate administrator at UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.