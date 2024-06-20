Maine system gets $5M to train staff in geriatric care

Biddeford, Maine-based University of New England received nearly $5 million to educate and train Maine's healthcare workforce in geriatric care.

The five-year grant, awarded by Health Resources and Services Administration, will support Maine's Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program administered through the university. The program will develop the direct care workforce, enhance rural education and create more dementia-inclusive communities, according to a June 14 university news release.

It is the only federally funded program dedicated to education and training healthcare professionals in geriatrics.