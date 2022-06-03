KFF: Medicare nursing home spending increased over 4% since COVID-19

Medicare spending on skilled nursing facilities increased 4.4 percent from 2019 to 2020, despite 200,000 fewer beneficiaries using services than usual, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found.

The June 1 analysis used CMS Geographic Variation Public Use File data, which includes spending and utilization for traditional Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in both Part A and Part B, and have no months of Medicare Advantage enrollment.

Key findings: