Geriatric care gets $200M boost from White House

The Biden administration is investing more than $200 million in programs to train primary care physicians in age-friendly care for older adults.

Forty-two programs across the country will receive funding to integrate geriatric training into primary care. Primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and caregivers of older adults will be eligible for training through the Health Resource and Service Administration's Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, HHS said in a July 1 news release.

"It is important that these care providers have the capacity to respond to patients' growing needs as they age," HHS said. "Grantees also will work in the community to help family members and other caregivers understand the changing needs of those they support."

The funding boost comes as the nation faces a shortage of geriatricians, who specialize in care for adults 65 and older — the nation's fastest growing population and who make up nearly half of hospital admissions. Given the shortage of specialists, primary care providers are the main source of care for many older adults.

The dearth of geriatricians is driven by a number of factors, including a lack of training and recognition of the specialty at medical schools, lower pay compared to other areas and the shortage of primary care physicians, since many PCPs move into geriatrics later in their career.