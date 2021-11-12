Genesis Healthcare announces leadership, operational changes: 6 things to know

Kennett Square, Pa.-based post-acute care provider Genesis Healthcare announced Nov. 12 changes to its operational model and replacement of the majority of its corporate leadership team, McKnight's reported.

The announcement comes after an Oct. 26 announcement that CEO Harry Wilson was departing on Nov. 15.

The provider will shift to a "market-focused model" designed to build out a "vertically integrated community-based healthcare system in every market, supported by centralized resources," according to McKnight's.

Six things to know:

1. Melissa Powell will assume the position of chief operating officer. Ms. Powell was previously president and chief operating officer of The Allure Group.

2. Orrin Feingold will assume the role of chief financial officer. Mr. Feingold was previously chief financial officer for New York City-based ComplexCare Solutions.

3. Michael Sherman, current senior vice president-general counsel will take on an expanded strategic role as the executive vice president and chief legal officer.

4. Susan Overton, current senior vice president-deputy general counsel for risk and litigation, will assume the role of general counsel.

5. Chief Operating Officer Paul Bach and Chief Nursing Officer JoAnne Reifsnyder, PhD, MSN, will depart Dec. 1, 2021.

6. Chief Financial Officer Tom DiVittorio will remain through January.