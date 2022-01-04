Former New York governor won't be charged in nursing home investigation  

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal charges for underreporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, Politico reported Jan. 3.

The district attorney's Elder Abuse Unit launched an investigation against Mr. Cuomo in February 2021 after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report Jan. 28, 2021, saying the state had delayed reporting the deaths of nearly 4,000 COVID-19 patients who died at hospitals after being infected in nursing homes. It said the state had underreported COVID-19-related deaths of nursing home residents by about 50 percent.

Politico reported it is unclear whether the decision not to charge Mr. Cuomo was made under District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who took office Dec. 31, or predecessor Cyrus Vance.