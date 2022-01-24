Former Arkansas nursing home owner arrested, charged in $29.5M Medicare scheme 

A former Arkansas nursing home owner was arrested and charged in federal court in New Jersey with failing to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes and benefit plan fraud, the Department of Justice said Jan. 20.

Joseph Schwartz, 62, of Suffern, N.Y., former owner of Skyline Health, was initially charged Dec. 20 with eight counts of Medicare fraud and two counts of tax fraud. Mr. Schwartz now faces 18 counts of willful failure to pay over employment taxes, two counts of evasion of unemployment taxes – and two counts of failing to file annual financial reports

Arkansas Online reported Mr. Schwartz was released on a $2 million bond under home confinement and is scheduled for a first appearance on the Arkansas charges in Pulaski County District Court in Little Rock on Jan. 26.