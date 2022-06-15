Fire forces evacuation of 112 seniors at Maryland nursing home

A Maryland nursing home was forced to evacuate 112 seniors June 14 after a fire broke out in the kitchen area, The Washington Post reported.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said responders were dispatched to the Larkin Chase Center in Bowie, Md., at 3:42 a.m. ET for a reported structure fire.

"On scene crews found smoke and a small fire in the kitchen area," the department tweeted.

Officials said they also found that an exterior wall had collapsed and that one person was trapped, according to the Post.

According to officials, the roof also partially collapsed, and the person who was trapped was rescued. No other injuries were reported.

Una Cooper, communications director for the city of Bowie, said in a statement the Prince George's County Fire Department, District of Columbia Fire Department, Montgomery County Fire Department, and Anne Arundel County Fire and Emergency Medical Services worked to evacuate senior patients off-site while the fire department and Bowie Police Department secured the scene.

The statement said 83 patients were temporarily relocated to the Bowie Gymnasium, while others were taken to other long-term senior facilities in Maryland. By late afternoon June 14, all 112 displaced Larkin residents had been relocated to other nursing facilities, according to radio station WTOP.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Families looking for information about their relatives may call 301-809-2300.