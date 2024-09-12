Fewer than than 1% of COPD patients get post-acute pulmonary rehab: Study

Elizabeth Gregerson

A total of 0.8% of patients diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease follow up hospitalization with pulmonary rehabilitation treatment, according to a study published Aug. 13 in Annals of the American Thoracic Society.

Researchers from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan analyzed retrospective data in the Michigan Value Collaborative and the American Hospital Association annual survey from 36,389 patients and 99 hospitals, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the university. 

The study's findings are based on hospitals and patients in Michigan. Michael Thompson, PhD, assistant professor in the cardiac surgery department at the University of Michigan Medical School, said similar results have been reported in national studies, according to the release.

