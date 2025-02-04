Ensign Group scoops up 5 Texas nursing homes

The Ensign Group, a publicly traded holding company based in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., has acquired five Texas nursing homes through its real estate company, Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT.

Independent subsidiaries of the Ensign Group will continue to operate the facilities, according to a Feb. 3 news release from the company.

The company exercised an existing purchase option to acquire four nursing homes in Texas: Beacon Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Rockwall; Crestwood Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wills Point; Pleasant Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Waxahachie; and Rowlett Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rowlett.

The group acquired Mesquite Post Acute Care in Lubbock, Texas, in a separate transaction.

The Ensign Group now owns 334 healthcare operations across 15 states, the release said.