Dallas systems partner on pediatric post-acute care

Nexus Children's Hospital-Dallas has partnered with Pediatric Acute Care Associates of North Texas to provide a continuity of care for pediatric patients at Medical City Hospital Dallas.

The partnership aims to provide a continuous care experience for pediatric patients moving from the pediatric intensive care unit at Medical City Hospital Dallas to Nexus Children's Hospital-Dallas for post-acute care, according to an Aug. 1 news release from Houston-based Nexus Health Systems.



"Continuous care has been shown to improve outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, lower the risk of hospital readmission and decrease overall healthcare costs," Nexus Children's Hospital-Dallas CEO Roger Caron said in the release.